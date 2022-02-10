NSL Franchises Urged To Register

The Women World Cup 2023 would be the pinnacle of women’s competition this year as women players strive for excellence to grab any available spot on-offer.

PNGFA Competition Director, Roosjie Suwae said many teams have indicated to take part but they are very slow in submitting their required Expression of Interest documentation to take part in the 2022 football season.

So far, only four teams have submitted their interest, two from Southern Conference and two from Northern Conference have forwarded their EOI, while nothing from Highlands and New Guinea Island.

The deadline for EOI is February 19.

Ms Suwae is wary of challenges in upcoming football season including the detection of new virus Omicron thus leaving National Control Centre (NCC) to reinforce though measures over mass gathering over 100 persons.

She said her department has written to NCC seeking approval to conduct the competition and they have yet to receive a response from them despite NCC acknowledging the receipt of the same on the same day.

“We will wait for them to come back to us when they are ready, we have planned our first competition, the Women's National Conference Soccer League to commence on 12th March.

“All players and officials have been informed to get vaccinated and provide to PNGFA copies of their Vaccination Certificate in order to participate in this and all other PNGFA sanctioned programs and competitions,” Ms Suwae said.

She said this year’s NSL competition for both women and men will be played in four conferences, Northern, Southern, Highlands and New Guinea Island.

It is anticipated to have six teams in each conference vying for two spots in their respective conferences before going into the cris-cross conference finals.

The affiliation fee for women’s team is K10,000.

Ms Suwae reiterated that the EOI for National Women Soccer League is still open and any interested franchise or corporate companies wishing to take part should contact the PNGFA Competition Department Director Roosjie Suwae 7687 9540 email director@competition.pngfootball.com.pg, Leo Jakanduo 7577 3445 email leojakanduao@competition..pngfootball.com.pg, ljakanduo@gmail.com and Tonga Esira 70386350 or email tongaesira24@gmail.com