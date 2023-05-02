NSL announce changes

At the PNGFA Executive Committee meeting last Friday, April 28 in Port Moresby, the committee have approved the following:

The deadline for affiliation and player registration is May 06, 2023

The kick off dates for NPL and Women Conferences Soccer League is set for May 13; and

2023 and the National Youth Soccer League is May 14, 2023.

Competition manager, Ahmjad Tekwie said a maximum of 25 players and unlimited team official wishing to take part in the competition much reach his office by no later than Wednesday, May 10, 2023. All fees must be paid in full prior to kick-off.

Tekwie also said the clubs must submit their official logo to the competition department by May 08, 2023.

He urged any teams wishing to get clarification should not hesitate to contact PNGFA competition department and should not be fooled by social media.