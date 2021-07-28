NRL Round 20 Preview

What a better way to kick off the round tomorrow night with an epic battle between Roosters and Eels.

A country stadium in Mackay hosts the Roosters and Eels match, which should be a thrilling contest to kick off the weekend.

Parramatta is looking to bounce back after an ordinary performance against the Raiders. They were flat-footed throughout and they should be better this week.

Up first on Friday night, Tigers take on the Warriors, both teams are struggling to show their best form.

New Zealand got thrashed by the South Sydney Rabbitohs last week, but despite some injury concerns, they’re still a dangerous outfit and should get the better of the Tigers.

Next, the Cowboys should be proud of their performance against the Melbourne Storm. Losing by only four points as the 32.5-point underdogs is a credible effort.

The same goes for the Broncos, who lost to the Panthers by only six points. It sets up for another even game on Friday night between desperate teams.

Saturday matches kick off with Dragons Rabbitohs with St George are the $7 outsiders for an upset .South Sydney was tremendous against the Warriors last week, and a similar result could be on the cards.

Knights vs Raiders.

The Raiders were gutsy when upsetting the Eels, and tipped to account for the struggling Knights.

It doesn't get any better than this, Storm vs Panther. The top two teams battle on Saturday night in a replay of the 2020 Grand Final, and it could be a preview of the 2021 Grand Final.

Melbourne is going about its business in fine style, and although they looked only fair last week,

Penrith hasn’t been helped with injuries to their halves. It has put a dampener on the season, but the Panthers are still good enough to compete.

Storm will have too much class.

It's looking to be a real dog fight between Dogs and Titans next .Titans

consecutive wins look likely against the hapless Bulldogs.

To close proceedings on Sunday Sharks face Manly. Sharks took care of business last week, but don't see their chances against a red-hot Manly outfit.

