NRL Round 18 Action

All sixteen clubs are back in action from Friday night and while venues have changed, plenty of stars will be rested and half the league returns from a freshen-up.

Round 18 begins with the Gold Coast Titans, taking on the Parramatta Eels at Fortress Cbus, tomorrow.

Titans were arguably at their best in Round 16 when they destroyed the Canberra Raiders, and they enter this match refreshed from a week off.

The Eels were unlucky by a point losing to Panthers in Round 16 and they too had the luxury of last week off.

Both sides have plenty of players now back from the Origin and their line up on Friday will play a key role in the result.

Friday night’s prime time game will see the Manly Sea Eagles ‘host’ the St George Illawarra Dragons with both teams desperate for a win.

For the Sea Eagles, it’s all about avenging last week’s shock loss to the out of form Raiders.

If either DCE or Turbo (or both) back up from Origin, it’s tough imagining anything other than a Manly win.

An intriguing clash awaits on Saturday afternoon as the Raiders, fresh off the back of one of their strongest performances of the season, host the consistent Cronulla Sharks in the nation’s capital.

They should welcome back most of their stars this week, and a chilly match in Canberra is always a difficult prospect for Sydney clubs.

Roosters vs Cowboys, they are one of the few clubs with legitimate home ground advantage in Round 18, but the Cowboys have their work cut out for them with the Sydney Roosters to win this one comfortably.

One of the more one-side matches of the round will be contested between the Storm and the Knights, and it really isn’t difficult to see why.

The Melbourne Storm have once again proven why they have been dominant for the best part of two decades, and they are once again favourites

The Knights are another club who have ultimately been let down by zero consistency,

Regardless, this is a huge step up in class and the Storm should be winning comfortably.

Warriors vs Panthers- Warriors have continued to play competitively without getting the result.

The Panthers have hardly faltered, even during the Origin period, and they are justifiable favourites again in Round 18.

The Tigers Broncos match on Sunday Incredibly, the Brisbane Broncos will start favourites but Wests Tigers can have an impact and turn tables.

Both sides are languishing towards the bottom of the table and neither will make the finals this season, but both have shown glimpses of good footy with the best team to win

To wrap up the weekend South Sydney are favourites to account for last placed Bulldogs ahead of their Round 18.

Make sure you catch all the action live and exclusive on Digicel TV.