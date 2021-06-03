NRL Rd13 Preview

The four matches will be featured on Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

State of Origin which features four matches and eight teams enjoying a well-earned bye.

The imminent return of Matt Dufty from a shoulder AC joint injury could not be any timely given the Dragons' form of late. Six losses in the past seven games has the Red V teetering precariously at eighth spot.

Mikaele Ravalawa and Josh Kerr will line-up against Brisbane following the completion of their respective suspensions, while Jack de Belin has been named on the interchange after featuring in the Dragons' Knock Out Effect NSW Cup game against Western Suburbs last weekend.

Interestingly, Jack Bird will make his first ever start in the forwards in an NRL fixture against the Broncos.

The Broncos have lost Payne Haas and Xavier Coates to State of Origin duty while Dragons will be without Tariq Sims as both sides look to rebound from disappointing losses in round 12.

The match-up between the unbeaten Panthers and improving Wests Tigers on Friday night will be an intriguing one as Ivan Cleary's men look to overcome the absence of their big-name stars to make it 13 wins on the trot. Tigers back-rower Luciano Leilua has escaped sanction for a shoulder charge and will be free to face Penrith

Melbourne's depth will also be tested when they tackle the Titans on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday night while Newcastle and Parramatta renew their rivalry at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete the round and pave the way for Origin I on Wednesday.

Reed Mahoney was named in a rejigged Parramatta side after being released by the Maroons on Tuesday in the clearest indication that Harry Grant will be Queensland’s likely No. 9 with AJ Brimson the probable No. 14.

Brimson’s absence from the Titans sees Preston Campbell’s son, Jayden, named to make his NRL debut when they take on the Storm.

