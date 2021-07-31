NRL puts clubs on level 4 protocols after Queensland lockdown

All clubs have been advised to inform their players to return to the team hotels and remain at the team hotels until further notice.

Thirteen interstate clubs were recently relocated to southeast Queensland due to restrictions in Sydney and Melbourne.

The NRL is working with the Queensland Government, clubs and broadcast partners to determine the best course of action for Saturday's matches.

The lockdown, which is due to kick off at 4pm on Saturday, was called after six new community-acquired cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Queensland's chief health officer.

Three matches of the round have already been played, and the Dragons and Rabbitohs are next due to play at 3pm at Rockhampton.

The next two matches were set to be played on Saturday night as a double header at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, between the Knights and Raiders at 5.30pm and the Storm and Panthers at 7.35pm.

The round was set to end on Sunday with two more matches, with the Bulldogs to play the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast and Cronulla playing Manly in Redcliffe.

Queensland Rugby League confirmed on Saturday morning that all state-wide competition games had been cancelled for the weekend.