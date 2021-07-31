NRL Postpones Tonight’s Matches

The NRL issued a statement this afternoon to announce the three matches set for today had been postponed.

The NRL said: “It respects the decision of the Queensland Government to keep the community safe and healthy following local transmission of COVID-19 in southeast Queensland".

The NRL is continuing discussions with the Queensland Government to possibly play matches tomorrow.

Thirteen interstate clubs were recently relocated to southeast Queensland due to restrictions in Sydney and Melbourne.

The lockdown, which is due to kick off at 4pm on Saturday, was called after six new community-acquired cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Queensland's chief health officer.

Three matches of the round have already been played, and the Dragons and Rabbitohs were next due to play at 3pm at Rockhampton.

The next two matches were set to be played on Saturday night as a double header at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, between the Knights and Raiders at 5.30pm and the Storm and Panthers at 7.35pm.

There are two more matches to be played in the round, with the Bulldogs due to play the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast and Cronulla playing Manly in Redcliffe.

The Dragons were due to fly to Rockhampton from Brisbane on Saturday morning but had not left the Queensland capital when the lockdown was called. Tariq Sims had just been presented with his milestone 200-game jersey when the club was told the news.

The Rabbitohs arrived at Rockhampton but their plane didn't leave the tarmac before returning to Brisbane.

The Storm, who were ready for a much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash with the Panthers on Saturday night, are used to adapting on the run after spending much of last season in Queensland.

Melbourne general manager, Frank Ponissi said the players were again "taking it in their stride".

"We've gone through a lot of things over the last 18 months, so this is just something else. They're great, I can't fault them … just waiting for instructions, that's all," he said.

"Until you actually know when you play, it's very hard to plan things. We were still planning to play tonight and now we've switched everything to tomorrow. Until we're any the wiser, we'll just keep going ahead with that."

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary had been preparing his team to take on a dominant Storm side tonight before his team's plans were thrown into disarray.

"Pretty crazy times but whatever, we'll make it work," Cleary told Fox League.

"We were telling the boys and they thought we were joking. And then we all got back together and then everyone just kind of found out those details about the level four [protocols].

"We've had such a good couple of days, really enjoyed our freedom, but anyway, back to square one. But that's just how it rolls at the moment."

Queensland Rugby League confirmed on Saturday morning that all statewide competition games had been cancelled for the weekend.