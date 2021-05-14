The new action packed event will see all 16 NRL teams descend on Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium,the home ground of the Brisbane Broncos

The NRL Magic Round will be held across three days from Friday May 14 to Sunday May 16 in Round 10 of the regular season.

Friday night is set to kick off a magic weekend in style with double header featuring the West Tigers taking on the Newcastle Knights before the Sea Eagles go head to head against the Brisbane Broncos.Manly have won four of five games since fullback Tom Trbojevic’s return.While they are officially the home team this weekend,the game will be played on Broncos home turf in a direct repeat of the first magic round in 2019 when Brisbane ran out 26-10 over Manly.

The Magic continues with a Triple Header Blockbuster featuring the Bulldogs taking on the Raiders. Josh Papalii vs Luke Thomson.Two proud warriors who will look to pick their teammates up and carry them to a desperately needed victory. Then you have the Sharks go head to head against the Rabbitohs with the Roosters vs Cowboys to finish of the day.

A Triple Header Blockbuster to end the weekend will feature the Warriors taking on the Eels.Ben Murdoch Masila returns for Warriors while Bayley Sironen back to reserve.Following on the Storm go head to head against Dragons who will have Mikaele Ravalawa returning from suspension .Storm will be without Brendan Smith(suspension),Harry Grant,Cameron Muster and Ryan Papenhuyzen(injuries) with the Titans vs Panthers to finish off the weekend.Titans will miss the services of their enforcer,David Fifita who’s on one match suspension.

The event is expected to bring the entire rugby league community in one place to experience the NRL to their hearts desire.

Watch all the action live and exclusive on digicel tvwan action.