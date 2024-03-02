NRL KICKS OFF IN VEGAS

The match will be telecasted live on Digicel’s TV Wan Sports channel at 1:30pm and 3:30pm (AEDT) respectively on Sunday, 3rd March.

With the Sea Eagles taking on the Rabbitohs, and the Roosters going head-to-head with the Broncos will be history in the making.

NRL has made the historic decision to launch its 2024 season in Las Vegas with two matches to be played in the famous US city.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo expressed excitement about taking the Australian rugby league to a new frontier.

"The 2024 Las Vegas matches will form part of an exciting ‘Australia Week’ in Las Vegas where we will be showcasing rugby league and Australia to the US market," Abdo said.

"Rugby league will be on a stage which the sport has simply never been on before and we look forward to giving all clubs the opportunity in coming years."

The two matches will be played at Allegiant Stadium, which is located in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The capacity of the stadium is typically 65,000.

It is the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.