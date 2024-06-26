NRL to honour WWII troops Origin game in Bougainville

But he didn't find out until after Horace passed away that the travelling confectionary salesman was the first Blues captain in what some rugby league historians consider to be the first ever State of Origin game.

What is dubbed Australia's greatest sporting rivalry had unlikely origins in a Papua New Guinean seaside village at the end of the Second World War.

On September 16, 1945, in the weeks after Japan surrendered but before Australian soldiers returned home, Queensland and New South Wales troops — many of them first-grade footballers — played the first of two rugby league games at Torokina on Bougainville Island.

It was thought to be the first time interstate teams were selected according to birthplace rather than where they lived or enlisted — a unique concept that would not be replicated until State of Origin as we know it began in the 1980s.

Queensland won the series at Torokina's Medco Oval, two games to nil, and was awarded a trophy made from a 120mm Japanese naval shell.

Tonight at Origin II, that trophy will be displayed at the MCG alongside the State of Origin shield — the first time the NRL has officially recognised the historical significance of the series.

Original article by ABC News.