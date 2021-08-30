NRL fines Roosters, Robinson over abuse of match officials

According to the NRL statement, it proposes a $10,000 fine for alleged abuse of match officials during the match, a $20,000 fine for comments made by Robinson following the Roosters' loss to South Sydney and a suspended $10,000 fine will also be activated, if the club is found to have breached NRL Rules regarding public commentary on match officials.

As far as the fine for on-field abuse, the NRL has announced Roosters officials are alleged to have made abusive comments towards on-field match officials and the stand-by referee during the match.

The club has also been warned that a repeat of such conduct will result in individuals having their access to the sideline removed during the finals series.

Regarding Robinson's post-match media conference, Robinson claimed match officials had a bias against the Roosters and exposed individual match officials to personal ridicule in contravention of NRL Rules.

"In considering the penalty the NRL took into account Robinson had been issued with a breach notice for similar conduct in May this year for which a suspended $10,000 fine was imposed."

The NRL Integrity Unit is also investigating a separate incident involving prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves allegedly having an altercation with a Channel 9 cameraman on Friday night. No determination has been made on this matter as yet.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said all clubs need to maintain professional standards on and off the field.

"Sport can be highly emotional and sometimes people will debate decisions made on the field and we expect all clubs to deal with on-field matters respectfully," he said.

"We can analyse and debate decisions, but such commentary should not be personalised and disrespectful. In our view there was a lack of professionalism shown by the club and its officials across Friday night.

"We’re an elite competition and we should set the standard for how to deal with adversity."

Robinson was heavily critical of the NRL Bunker and on-field referee Ashley Klein in the wake of the Rabbitohs-Roosters clash, with Latrell Mitchell's high shot on Joey Manu a flashpoint in the fiery showdown.

Bunker official Henry Perenara was stood down from his duties for the Eels-Storm clash after the NRL confirmed Mitchell should have been sent off rather than sin-binned for the tackle that ended Manu's season with a severe facial fracture.

"Perenara, who's supposed to know some footy, sitting up in the box, and then doesn't do anything about it for 30 or 40 or 50 seconds, doesn't do a thing about it," Robinson said. "Get out of there [the Bunker]. If you can't do it get out of there, or just get rid of it all completely. If you cannot do the job, get out of there.

"It's shown that the NRL Bunker cannot do their job this year. It's been a farce, it's been an absolute farce.

"I've got this thing about that circus music going on up there in the background, and streamers ... it's like the twilight zone up there when the Roosters are playing. It was laughable, it was that bad. They don't know what they were doing."

Abdo warned all clubs that abuse of match officials would not be tolerated.

"There is no place for the abuse or harassment of match officials by club officials on the sideline. It’s not tolerated in community sport and it’s certainly not tolerated in elite sport.

"It is important that at the highest level all club officials control their emotions and set an example to everyone in our sport.

"We will not hesitate to remove the sideline access of any official who repeatedly makes abusive comments towards our match officials."

After head of football Graham Annesley conceded on Saturday that Mitchell should have been sent off rather than sin-binned, Abdo said the NRL acknowledged an incorrect decision was made and that the Bunker "should have dismissed the player from the field".

"We have been very open about that and we acted quickly to amend the match appointments for the remainder of the round," he said in reference to Perenara being stood down from duty on Saturday night.

"But regardless of their decisions, right or wrong, our match officials are always entitled to the respect of our participants for the difficult work they do."

The Roosters have five business days to respond to the breach notice.

Story first published on NRL.com

