NRL finals week 1: Who plays who

The eventual make-up of the Telstra Premiership playoffs has come down to the last day of the 25th and final round - the top seven of the eight positions are now locked in with only the fate of the Titans or Sharks yet to be revealed.

Melbourne edged out Penrith to snare the minor premiership on Friday night with their win over the Sharks, while the Sea Eagles clinched fourth spot ahead of the Roosters on Saturday night by beating the Cowboys in Townsville.

Gold Coast can nail down the last playoff berth if they beat the Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium by 11 points or more to finish with a better for-and-against record than Cronulla.

In the week-one qualifying finals, the Storm will face Manly while Penrith and third-placed South Sydney. The winners of these games go straight to the preliminary finals in week three.

The losers of those two games will take on the winners of the week-one elimination finals.

Sixth-placed Parramatta meet seventh-placed Newcastle in one elimination final with the Roosters taking on the Titans or Sharks in the other sudden-death playoff.

Venues, ticketing information and all the information you need for week one of the finals will be officially announced later on Sunday after the completion of round 25.

Use Ladder Predictor to work out how finals will play out

How do the finals work?

The teams that finished in the top eight positions on the Telstra Premiership ladder after 25 rounds will play out the finals series, as follows.

Week 1

Qualifying finals: 1st v 4th; 2nd v 3rd

Elimination finals: 5th v 8th; 6th v 7th

Week 2

Semi-finals: Loser of first qualifying final v winner of first elimination final; loser of second qualifying final v winner of second elimination final

Week 3

Preliminary finals: Winner of first qualifying final v winner of second semi-final; Winner of second qualifying final v winner of first semi-final

Week 4

Grand final: Winner of first preliminary final v winner of second preliminary final

Story first published by NRL.com

Link to original story