NRL club CEOs call on World Cup organisers to postpone until 2022

They have reaffirmed their support of the decision by the ARL Commission and NZRL to withdraw from the World Cup if it is played as originally scheduled this October and November.

According to the statement issued on Friday, the 16 clubs "are united that it is in best interests of player health, safety, wellbeing and the international game for the World Cup not to proceed in 2021.

"The support not to play is based on the high COVID-19 infection rate in the United Kingdom and onerous biosecurity and quarantine protocols that would be placed on all players having just completed a lengthy period away from home during the NRL Telstra Premiership.

"The 16 clubs support the World Cup being delayed until 2022 where it is expected there will be less risk to player health and safety and a stronger competition."

Canberra Raiders CEO Don Furner, speaking on behalf of the clubs, said the infection rate in the UK was a major cause for concern.

"We all want to see a strong, safe and successful Rugby League World Cup. It’s clear that cannot be achieved in 2021, but we are in strong support for the tournament to be held in 2022," he said.

"We want the players to come home healthy. There are two massive challenges here, the UK infection rate is increasing, with the two countries being at different stages of vaccination levels and approach to dealing with the virus.

"Secondly there are several unknowns in terms of the process and protocols for players who may get exposed to COVID-19 locations and how that may disrupt the tournament, and safe passage home for players without significant risk in terms of isolation and quarantine requirements."

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly echoed Furner's sentiments and said his club would always support their players "reaching the pinnacle of representative football, be it All Stars, state or country" when it can be done in a safe environment.

"The NRL and its clubs have gone to great lengths and invested heavily to ensure our players remain healthy and the competition continues," he said.

"These measures have been taken with an infection rate in Australia that is minimal when compared to the rate in the UK.

"This rate of infection is far too high for us to be confident the players will not contract COVID-19 during the World Cup in the UK."

Solly said each NRL club and player had experienced great disruption over the past two seasons, with the players and their families away from home or living under strict protocols for most of this period.

"To spend another lengthy period away from home, under extremely strict protocols in a nation with a high infection rate and followed by quarantine upon their return to Australia is not a fair ask on the clubs or players."

Article first published on NRL.com by Brad Walter, NRL.com Senior Reporter.