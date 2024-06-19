NRL bid training academy progress update

Building on the success of a pilot program in Port Moresby last season, they now have a total of six academies established across the country. The program is crucial to developing the best up and coming talent in PNG and providing them the opportunity to develop and progress to the NRL elite level.

The PNG NRL Academy 18-week program is now into week 10 with over 700 boys and girls aged between 15 to 19 years registered in the six academies across the country (Southern, Northern, Highlands and NGI ).

PNG NRL Bid Chief Executive Andrew Hill when providing an update on the progress of the program so far, was excited and pleased to report on what has transpired, especially on what they doing with the boys and girls and the progress made so far to achieving their primary goals.

When giving an insight on the fundamentals of their training program, Player Development Manager Joe Grima said the focus over the past 10 weeks has been on getting basics of the game right, using the right technics. Grima further explained that the training is based on some of the successful programs from Australia that are more relevant and aligns with what the PNG NRL Academy program is trying to achieve. He said ts about the fundamental skills and the introduction to the right passing and catching technics, the grip and carry and passing of the ball, and using the right tackling tactics and discipline areas.

Meanwhile Mr. Hill said they plan to increase the number of academies next year. This he says will mean they will need more coaches.

On personal development, Hill added their intention is to take a number of coaches to Australia at the end of the year to spend some time with selected NRL clubs for some hands on training and to see how they run their trainings.