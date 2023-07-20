NRL Bid makes positive progress

Board Chairman, Wapu Sonk said since the PNGRFL NRL Bid was officially announced in April 2022, some positive progress has been made in order to get the bidding process going. The Chairman was speaking to the media at the first PNGRFL NRL Bid Corporate Dinner at the Stanley Hotel last night.

Last night’s NRL Bid Corporate Dinner signified the official launch of the bid and getting the corporate bodies and other stakeholders on the bandwagon. The corporate dinner was hosted by Prime Minister, James Marape. he was joined by visiting Australian Minister for International Development and Pacific, Pat Conroy and dignitaries from both PNG and Australia.

When giving a heads-up on the Boards deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders both in PNG and Australia including the two governments of PNG and Australia, Mr. Sonk said he’s happy with the progress so far as the bid gains momentum.

The Chairman said they’ve been engaged in a lot of robust consultations as well as getting the structures right for corporate compliance, and making sure it’s up to NRL Bid management standards. He said it was all about listening and making sure things are done right.

He also said a lot of key elements and standard requirements for the bid to be successful are already in place.

When providing a brief summary on the bidding process and requirements, Sonk confidently said, with the state of the art sporting facility now in place, the junior development pathway program is up and running, and both the PNG and Australia governments are in full support.