NRI Graduates Researchers

The graduates gained essential skills in designing and planning social research projects, developing questionnaires for surveys, interviews, data analysis and literature reviews.

Course Coordinator and PNG NRI Deputy Director for Research Associate Prof. Eugene Ezebilo congratulated the students and told them that what they have learnt would help them in research work in order to make informed decisions.

He urged the students to read the literature given to them as it is the ‘state-of-the-art’ on research methods.

PNG NRI Acting Director Dr. Osborne Sanida said, “We as researchers believe that research is important in order to make informed decisions and to make a difference in this country.”

Student Representatives Margaret Talingapua from the Office of Censorship and Stefan Sowei from Oil Search thanked their employers for the opportunity to take the course.

Talingapua said, “I believe this course has enriched us and has given us confidence to push through for further studies.”

NRI PNG’s flagship course, Economic Policy Analysis Course (EPAC), will be offered in September.