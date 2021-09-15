Northern Confederate Name Squads

Oil Search PNG Orchid No.9, Maima Wei, will coach the team when they attend the 2021 Kumul Petroleum National Schools Rugby League Championships in Port Moresby next week.

The 22-player squads for the U18 Open girls also includes the Under 14, Under 16 and Under 18 Boys who were also part of the selection.

PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina said the Kumul Petroleum NSRL championships will kick off on Monday September 20 with the Under 14 Boys at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

“The Under 16 Boys play on Tuesday, Under 18 Boys on Wednesday and the Under 18 girls on Thursday,” Hondina said.

He said the best 20 players in each division will be selected at the end of each day and will remain in Port Moresby to attend an elite training camp.

The team lists of the Northern Confederate Squads are as follows: