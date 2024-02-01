North Waghi affiliates to PNGRFL

Last weekend saw the culmination of nine weeks of the inaugural Komni Rugby League tournament concluding with the grand final.

It’s been almost a decade since rugby league ceased to be hosted within North Waghi due to violence both on and off the field.

Stephen Komni Kunumb, who initiated the Komni Legacy Cup says it’s a long road and a hard one to come this far but not yet over, says Kunumb.

North Waghi returns to rugby league in PNG as a PNGRFL affiliate and will stage its season 2024 later in the year, culminating from the off-season Komni Cup.

On hand to reaffirm the status of North Waghi Rugby League was PNGRFL Highlands Confederate Director, James Kundi who commended the effort behind the drive but most importantly stressed the importance of discipline.

For the locals including former rugby players and the bigger community of North Waghi, rugby league does have its place within society to unite and bring peace.

The expressions of gratitude for the return of rugby league in this part of the Waghi Valley are more of a stance to unite the region once more for the betterment of livelihoods and to utilize the sport of rugby league opportunity to identify potential raw talents that can be developed into elite players.

The long dry spell of no rugby in the region has forced players to venture into other things but that will now be a thing of the past as they have their own rugby affiliate at their doorsteps.

But it comes with bigger responsibilities, says Mr Kunumb.

He says any teams or its supporters engaging in violence will be terminated once and for all from participating in any games of the North Waghi Rugby League.