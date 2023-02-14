Nominations open for SP Sports Awards

The theme for 2023 is “Make a Difference. Stop the Violence”. The sports awards will commence on the 27th of May, 2023 at the home of the sports awards, Crowne Hotel.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 SP SPORTS AWARDS with the theme “Make a difference, stop the violence” and it aims to raise awareness of sporting violence on the part of participants and spectators.

SP Brewery Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare said sports unites people and inspires a nation to win.

However, the increase in sporting violence is becoming a concern, as violence on the playing field sets a bad example for impressionable young Papua New Guineans when unruly crowd behaviour ruin family outings.

“As I stand here today to mark the launch of the 31st SP Sports Awards, I reflect where we come from and where we’re heading and I remain optimistic. This year we will be recognizing the achievements of our elite athletes in 2022. May I also ask you to spare a thought for those 30 individuals in Kiriwina Island that lost their lives on the 24th October, 2022 from a dispute that stemmed from a soccer match.

“Ladies and gentleman, its high time we stand up and speak out against violence and the negative impacts it has on our sporting codes.”

Nilkare also announced that the nominations can be submitted online through the online nomination form and he encouraged everyone to send in their nominations for categories including Male & Female Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Community Sports Initiative, Best Sports Person Living with a Disability, People’s Choice Award and the Stan Joyce Award.

National Performance of the Year

Junior Male & Female Athlete of the Year

Sports Official of the Year

Sports Media of the Year

Sports Photo of the Year

Sir John Dawanincura gave a brief overview of the sporting achievements highlighting major sporting events in 2022 both internationally and nationally, and congratulated SP Brewery for its continuous support for many years.

“We aim to keep the success going, we aim to ensure that we give every opportunity to our athletes to represent PNG despite the challenges of COVID and we look forward to repeating some of our successes in the past.

PNG Sports Federation CEO, Albert Veratau spoke on the importance of sports and thanked SP Brewery and the associated sponsors for making the event worthwhile and special in the sporting calendar.

“Thank you for continuing to believe in the event, occasion and believing in the awards that we give to our sports men and women, clubs, coaches and media of course. This event, the sports award, don’t just look at it as rewarding our athletes or sports men and women, look at it as an inspiration to the next generation of sporting talent that’s coming through.