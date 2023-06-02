The Board Chairman of SP Brewery, Ed Wegemans, made an important point in his keynote address that there is no place for violence in sports.

He said, “Violence is a common enemy. It is not only a law and order issue; it is also a development issue in Papua New Guinea. Family Sexual Violence, Sorcery Accused Violence, and Domestic Violence and other forms of violence has no place in Sports and has no place in Papua New Guinea.”

He explained that everyone should be working to fight this common enemy to create a good and healthy society to live. He said the brand of SP Brewery is supporting the fight against all forms of violence in the country, and it does it with sponsoring sporting events including the Sports Awards.

Sports has been and must always be the means of promoting good and healthy lifestyle in the society through inclusive participating. Violence of all forms has no plays in sports.

The PNG Sports Foundation Chief Executive Officer Albert Veratau echoed similar sentiments in support the what Ed Wegemas have said.

Veratau said, “Whether it’s on the field, it is in the office or it is at the home, there is no place for violence.