No New Teams For Digicel Cup Comp

PNGNRL Competition Manager, Ora Gairo when releasing the official calendar for the 2022 said the PNGNRLC Board decided to delay taking new bids until 2023.

However, he added that the actual bidding process will start six months early in June 2022 to give new franchise teams ample time to organize themselves and ensure they meet all the necessary bidding requirements.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Digicel Cup calendar will start on April 15 with 22 rounds of the regular season including four weeks of semi-finals.

Gairo added that before the 2022 season kicks off, PNGNRLC has scheduled a coaching and refereeing refresher including strength and conditioning training for the 12 franchise teams in February, which will coincide with the Annual General Meeting.