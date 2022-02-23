No New Franchise For Digicel Cup Season

Due to the challenges and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, PNGNRLC Chairman Adrian Chow said the board decided that there would be no additional franchises joining the current 12 franchises this season.

There will be a review of the Digicel Cup Strategic Plan and the expansion of the competition will depend on this and the quality of future bids. He acknowledged the funding from Australian DFAT which will enable this review and assist development of the sport in PNG.



He thanked all the current franchises and their sponsors for their commitment and continued participation in the competition, especially as the pandemic had disrupted many businesses, sports and social activities.



The Participation Agreements will be finalised with the 12 franchises and franchise fees must be paid before season kicks-off. Season fixtures and draw will be announced as soon as conditions under which the competition may proceed are clarified with the Office of Pandemic Controller.



Chow said preparations for the 2022 Digicel Cup season has started with all franchises well into preseason training. We have the Franchise Manager’s Meeting and the Annual General Meeting (AGM), dates to be confirmed later and advised.