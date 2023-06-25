No Munster, no matter as Storm overpower Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles started strongly but the Storm scored 24 unanswered points in the absence of star playmaker Cameron Munster, who wore a medical mask in the coaches box after being ruled out with a virus.

In his place, Pezet stepped up and the 20-year-old combined with halfback Jahrome Hughes to give Melbourne a three-way share of first place along with the Panthers and Broncos, who face the Titans on Sunday.

With Boomtown Rats frontman Sir Bob Geldof, the man behind Band Aid and Live Aid, watching on as a guest of the Storm, Hughes and Pezet each scored first half tries before leading their team home in the second half.

Pezet, who was playing just his sixth NRL match, laid on two tries for winger Xavier Coates with deft kicks, while Hughes sent a rampaging Nelson Asofa-Solomona over for a barnstorming try.

The Sea Eagles showed their resolve to spring an upset from the outset when fullback Rueben Garrick bundled Xavier Coates into touch to save an early try in the sixth minute.

The visitors were rewarded for their efforts in the 14th minute when strike forward Haumole Olakau'atu pounced on a perfectly weighted Daly Cherry-Evans grubber to score his first try since Round 8.

However, the Storm hit back when Hughes crossed in the 25th minute after winger Will Warbrick flung ball in field as he was being tackled into touch by Garrick and Tolutau Koula and the Kiwis halfback picked it up to score.

Pezet put Melbourne ahead 10-6 at hal-ftime try after diving on a Hughes grubber into the Manly in-goal in the 39th minute.

The second half began as another evenly matched contest between the two teams but Kiwi enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona - playing in the second-row - swung momentum Melbourne's way in the 59th minute.

Charging on to a short pass from Hughes, Asofa-Solomona brushed between Sea Eagles defenders Josh Schuster and Tolutau Koula before swerving Garrick to score under the posts.

Coates then ensured a Storm win when he swooped on a fumbled Pezet kick by rookie Manly winger Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega to race away and score in the 63rd minute.

The Papua New Guinea international and Queensland Origin winger then grabbed his second try after a perfectly weighted Pezet kick behind the Sea Eagles defence to score in the 75th minute.

Match snapshot

The Storm have not lost after leading at halftime at AAMI Park for four years, and have now achieved the feat in 18 consecutive home matches.

Melbourne wingers Will Warbrick (199m) and Xavier Coates (197m) caused chaos out wide, while centre Justin Olam carried the ball for a game high 216 metres.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona ran 158 metres with the ball and made six tackle breaks.

The Sea Eagles made four line breaks, through winger Christian Tuipulotu (2), centre Morgan Harper and second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu but managed just one try.

The Storm have won their past six games at AAMI Park.

The Sea Eagles have not defeated the Storm twice in one season since 2015.

Storm winger Will Warbrick has scored eight tries in his past six games.

Storm fullback Nick Meaney kicked two goals and now requires just two points to reach 500 career points.

The Storm have won six of their eight home games while Manly are 2-5 away from home.

Play of the game

Jahrome Hughes started and finished the movement that led to Melbourne's opening try but all credit goes to winger Will Warbrick, who somehow managed to fling the ball in field for his halfback as he was being driven over the sideline. It was not only a spectacular play but swung momentum in favour of the Storm.

What they Said

"I thought last week Will was probably our best player, and I thought tonight Xavier was our best player. He was outstanding in that first half and I didn't think he would be able to repeat in the second half what he produced in the first half but he did. Especially three days after an Origin game, he was tremendous and both those guys have really added something to our team this year. I couldn't give a big enough wrap on both of those but especially Xavier tonight, he was outstanding." - Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

"Rueben was outstanding, with his efforts off the footy. He made a try-saving tackle on Xavier and he came across on Will Warbrick there - obviously he got the ball away for their first try. Rueben will have the No.1 [jersey] going forward for the rest of the season and he can build some combination and cohesion. He will be better but I really liked his start." - Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold.

What's Next

The Storm are at home again on Friday night against the Panthers, while the Sea Eagles host Sydney Roosters at 4 Pines Stadium on Sunday.

Melbourne are set to be boosted by the return of star five-eighth Cameron Munster (rested) and forwards Tui Kamikamica (calf) and Eliesa Katoa (eye) for their clash with the premiers.

However, there are concerns over prop Aaron Penne after he was assisted from the field early in the second half with an ankle injury.

Manly coach Anthony Seibold said Jake Trbojevic (calf), Brad Parker (shoulder), Jason Saab (elbow) and Kelma Tuilagi (facial injury) may be available to take on the Roosters.

