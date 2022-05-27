Niukick heads to finals

The top 4 teams in each division will advance to the knockout finals this Saturday at the Murray Barracks oval.

Southern Region Rule Development Officer David ToPeni said the schools in the U13 boys and girls finals are Taurama Primary, Kilakila Primary, St Therese Primary and St Peters. These schools will also meet in the U15 boys and girls as well.

ToPeni said because of school exams, the competition only ran for six rounds. However, despite being a short season, a lot of boys and girls have developed and progressed in their AFL skills and knowledge of the game

He’s urging parents, guardians, teachers and friends to come out to the Murray Barracks oval and support the youngsters.