The school children (boys and girls) between 5 to 15 years old are participating in the run every Saturday morning between 9am and 10.30am for the next four weeks.

The AFL PNG Niukick program is again partnering with Paradise Foods through the Smart Start brand to support grassroots AFLPNG programs across the country.

For the Southern Region, the Niukick Gala Day called the Super Kick program started last Saturday at the Murray Barracks oval. The level of interest and enthusiasm to join the program continues to grow with more young children from elementary to lower primary school age groups turning up to register and participate in the fun day.

AFL PNG Southern Region Development Officer, David ToPeni and his team were present to conduct registration before engaging the youngsters in organized modified Aussie rules games, and had a lot of fun.

Over one hundred kids were registered and will go into the program’s database so they can keep track of their development and progress.

ToPeni said the Super Kick program offers young boys and girls the basic skills of the game mainly kicking and catching and match day drills. Parents have been to bring their children out to Murry Barracks over the next four Saturdays and be part of the program.

Consent forms are also made available to parents, guardians to fill out and sign before their children can participate.