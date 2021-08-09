NIP Gears For Tournament

The much talked about Douglas Guise 7s Cup slated for next month September 17-19th at the Lugagun rugby oval in Tikana LLG of Kavieng in New Ireland.

The Lugagun Oval will play host to the biggest and commemorative tournaments recognising the remarkable life of the late Douglas Guise.

Guise had a celebrated life within rugby union in PNG serving as the head coach of the PNG Pukpuks 7s, team until his untimely passing earlier in the year.

From little known Munawai village in East Coast Kara Nalik, the fraternity of rugby union in New Ireland under newly elected NIP Rugby Union President (NIRFU) Charlie Melachon takes on a first of its major tournament hosting with the inaugural Douglas Guise Cup.

NIPRFU General Manager and Douglas Guise Cup Tournament Director, Ralph Pombi acknowledging the influence of late Guise countrywide says it is only fitting that NIP where late Dougie comes from brings out this tournament appreciating the life of an iconic man in the code.

Pombi said the province is ready to bring together the best of rugby union within its enclosures in the province for the three days celebration.

NIPRU President, Melachon said the province embraces the contribution of late Dougie to the development of the code in New Ireland and especially in the Kara Nalik rugby union.

“Under the leadership of the Guise family taking the lead to introduce the tournament, the working relationship with NIRFU and Kara Nalik rugby union has started with the staging of lead up competitions,” he said.

Melachon said Samina Guise, the elder sister to late Dougie is the Tournament Secretary and Dougie’s mother, Cathy is the patron of the tournament.

Melachon said the Guise family have been actively involved in the planning and to date they continue to do so.

Meanwhile, NIRFU is inviting teams from Kavieng to Central NIP, Namatanai and Lihir to enlist for the Dougie Guise 7s tournament. The tournament expects 30 teams to participate.