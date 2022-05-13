Nightingale To Be Guest Speaker

This was made known at the announcement of the SPSA Finalists in Port Moresby this week.

Nightingale, who is an avid golfer, is the second local talent to feature as a guest speaker, after Takale Tuna, who was the first Papua New Guinean athlete to grace the Awards Presentation Night last year.

Her appearance is special in that she was the first winner of the Female Athlete of the Year category when the SP Sports Awards ceremony was hosted in 1992. She is now the first local female sporting heroine to feature as a SPSA guest speaker, marking the Awards’ 30 years.

The former golfer is the widow of late papa Guria, John Nightingale, owner of the Agmark company and major sponsor of the local rugby league team, the Agmark Gurias.

For many years, Nightingale and her late husband supported community sports throughout PNG.

She started playing golf in 1976 after the birth of her first child, James.

“I started in June of 1976 and never looked back,” said Nightingale.

Since then, she has had many successes at different levels in golf; both locally in the clubs she was part of, both in PNG and Australia.

Following the volcano eruption in 1994, the New Britain Open was moved to Kokopo where Darrie continued her winning streak from 1995 to 2006.

“My children, James, Steven and Nemika, caddied for me on the last day of the games where I won the gold medal.”

“In 1991, PNG played host to the South Pacific Games. We played golf in Lae, where I won the gold medal in the singles and my team also won Gold in the team’s category along with my teammates, Sagi Seko from Madang and late Rosemary Munaga from the Port Moresby Golf Club.”