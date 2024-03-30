NGI kicks off school rugby program

The East New Britain leg of the NGI trials started this week with 120 students from eight Primary Schools involved in the U15, U17 and U19 boys and U19 girls.

NGI NRL BID Team Manager Nicole Kamara and her technical team including Coach George ToBata and his assistant Ronald Bibiken through the NGI Confederate have organized several trial games for the schools in Kokopo, Rabaul and Gazelle.

When giving a layout of what will transpire in the coming weeks, Kamara said their job for the next 15 weeks up until July is to train these 120 students and upskill them with the knowledge and right techniques of the game, aligned with the PNGRFL NRL Bid Academy program. She said the same program is being run in Moresby, Lae, Goroka and Mt.Hagen.

Kamara said this is a great opportunity for the young boys and girls to learn as much as they can and perform to the best of their ability for the chance to represent their region at the July National Schools Championships in Goroka. She said they are starting with Rabaul district this week because of the timeline before moving to Kokopo and Gazelle. After ENB, they will move to New Ireland, AROB and West New Britain.

Kamara further explained that on the bigger picture, this is part of the PNGRFL Community Rugby League Program Plan for the next 5 years.