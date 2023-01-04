NGCB supports Suaras Rugby

Today the Bialla Suaras Rugby Union club executive was presented with a cheque donation of K40,000 by the National Gaming Control Board which will go towards facilitating for the upcoming 7s tournament.

The cheque presentation ceremony took place at the NGCB Board room in downtown Port Moresby, officiated by CEO Imelda Agon and Biala Suaras RFUC Chairman Andrew Solomon.

In her opening remarks, Agon commended Solomon and his executive for coming up with such initiative that can help change the community, especially the mindset and attitude of youths to keep away from illegal activities. She added that through sport young people find discipline and a purpose in life.

Through NGCB’s “Give Back Programme” the CEO mentioned rugby league as an example to have immensely benefited from such support and financial assistance. She challenged the club executive to make full use of the donation in the sporting space, and to create other pathways for the youth through education and employment opportunities as well.

Solomon admitted K40,000 was more then what they had asked for. He was immensely grateful.

Solomon said with the NGCB coming onboard they have amended the inaugural Satellite 7s dates to next week to allow for a traditional ritual to be incorporated into the official program.