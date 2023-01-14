NGCB supports Ipatas Cup

The sponsorship of K300, 000 to the largest off-season national competition stiffens NGCB’s progressive support towards the competition since 2012.

Minister Responsible for NGCB, Manasseh Makiba while presenting the cheque to the CICC Patron and Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, said rugby league in PNG has evolved over the years and this competition has contributed significantly to the growth of this sporting code since its inception.

“This year marks NGCB’s eleventh year of ongoing support to the Ipatas Cup because we believe in the competition’s vision in creating opportunities and identifying raw talents in the rural and suburban areas and developing individuals to become good role models.

“We also acknowledge the enduring efforts of CICC led by the visionary patron and Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas in giving second chances to youths to showcase their talents in the off season competition so that they may have the golden opportunity to be selected in the Digicel Cup competition.

“The NGCB is pleased to support CICC and through our ‘Give Back Program’, we will continue to support community-based impact projects and programs that will directly impact the lives of people and sports is one area we continue to support.

“I thank the Prime Minister, James Marape, Board Chairman Clemence Kanau, the board of trustees and CEO Imelda Agon for making funding available to CICC,” Minister Makiba said.

The NGCB through its ‘Give Back Program’ has supported all sporting codes around the country including rugby league, soccer, basketball, volleyball, golf, rugby union, netball, softball, and other sporting codes.

More so, the NGCB has also supported other sectors in Agriculture, education, health, SME programs, fashion, law and order, infrastructure development, disaster relief support programs and many others.

Minister Makiba said the NGCB is committed to the government and the people of PNG to develop the country because NGCB is owned by the eight million plus people of PNG.