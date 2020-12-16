New Tigers outfit anticipated

Coach Stanley Tepend is looking at recruiting new players from this week’s Snax Nines tournament.

Lae city will be hosting the 2020 Snax 9s tournament starting Thursday, the 17th of December.

Speaking at a press conference, the Tigers coach said the franchise will be looking at scouting out new talents for the team during the event.

“For Tigers, after a disappointing year this year, coming runner-up to the Hela Wigmen, we’re really looking at picking a younger crop of players,” he stated. “We’re going to start fresh. Some of the players we’ve had for the last six or seven years, we’ll probably release them and look at getting new players to come on board.”

Tepend said the tournament would be exciting as the 32 teams are not only from Lae but also from Kagua-Erave, East and West New Britain and Wewak.

The Tigers coach highlighted that they will be looking for players who are quick on their feet, adding those who perform well in the 9s will fare better in the 13-a-side.

“Those are the things that we’ll be looking at, probably the quick reaction and especially with Tigers, we base ourselves around defense so probably more so in defense. If you can defend well when there’s less number of players then you should have a good chance of making the Tigers.”

For Lae’s tournament, a maximum of three Digicel Cup players from one team can take the field at any one time. Coach Tepend says this gives an equal playing field for the other teams, especially those from the remote areas.

The event, set for 17 to 19 December, will be hosted at the Lae Rugby League grounds.

The Snax 9s is into its 7th year. Apart from Tigers, other Digicel Cup franchises are expected to scout talents there as well.

(Lae Snax Tigers coach, Stanley Tepend)