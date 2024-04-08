New teams shine in corporate dart

New teams in the competition have made their mark, signaling that there’s more excitement to come during the round matches played at Car Club in Port Moresby.

In Pool A, newcomers Til Dartons and Digicel emerged as surprise packages, defeating their opponents. Til Dartons triumphed over MiBank 7-2, while Digicel outplayed PNG Power 6-3 in an entertaining finish.

Digicel entered Car Club with high spirits and good coordination, aiming to prove their worth against a strong PNG Power outfit. Although the match was evenly contested in the first four sets, Digicel regrouped to secure a victory, proving its slogan ‘Better Together’.

As for the other matches in Pool A, CC Pisstons Broke narrowly edged out PM NEC (1) 5-4, BSP Bulls (2) dashed NBC’s hopes with a 6-3 victory.

Front-runners BPNG Arrows 1 dominated PNG Customs with an impressive 8-1 win, NCDC Dart Vaders narrowly defeated Moni Plus 5-4, and PNG Defence Force proved too strong for Lesa Stripes, winning 6-3.After Round 3, season 2023 runner-up BPNG Arrows 1 leads with 6 points, followed closely by BSP Bulls (2) with 4 points. Til Dartons, Digicel, and PM NEC (1) each have 4 points, rounding off the top five.

In Pool B, CC Rally Drivers lead with 6 points, closely followed by BSP Bulls (1) also with 6 points. PNG Power HQ Chiefs, Hydraulink Niugini, and All Cargo Logistics are all on 4 points, completing the top five placements.

The competition heads into Round 4 with exciting challenges ahead.