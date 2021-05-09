New rules for Digicel Cup comp

PNGRFL Board Chairman, Sandis Tsaka, said the new rule changes were ratified by the International Rugby League (IRL) at its last board meeting recently.

PNGRFL will be adopting the new rules which will be implemented first in the Digicel Cup, including other sanctioned competitions and schools this year.

Since the IRL Board endorsed the new rule changes, the PNGRFL has been working with all franchises and referees to bring them up-to-date with the new rules before the competitions start.

The new international rule being implemented across all competitions in PNG are:

The handover Rule-the rule will apply in the following situations-

Incorrect play the ball-this is no long a penalty.

When a kick goes on the full when 1 st tackle and 5 th tackle

tackle and 5 tackle A kick that finds touch on 5 th tackle –it is no long a scrum

tackle –it is no long a scrum If the ball or player with the ball enters touch-this is no longer a scrum

Scrum Rule-the rule will apply in the following situations-

Referee’s vocals. Previously when the ball comes out of the scrum, referees call “out” but now the referee’s vocal is “break”

Both sides of the scrum must stay in the pack until referee calls “break”. Penalty for breaking without referee calling break is a full penalty (not a differential penalty) to the non-offending team at the scrum mark. The team can kick for goal or have the option to pack a scrum instead.

20/40 Rule-this rule is the reverse of 40/20 rule. Kick must be taken in the 20m zone and finds touch in 40m zone.

Two points field goal – Two points will be awarded for a field goal kicked during the penalty play. The kick must be taken from outside the 40m.

Tackle Restart

Restart tackle count for all ruck infringements.

Restart tackle count for all marker infringements.

Restart tackle count for all 10m infringements.

If team causes three consecutive restarts in the same set, the offending player be sinbinned.

Backs offside at scrum-if any backline players are found at a scrum, the non-offending team shall restart play with a zero tackle count.

Tsaka said it is important to note that there is a slight difference between the IRL rules and the rules of the Australian National Rugby League.

He said international tests, including World Cup, are played under IRL laws, whilst the PNG Hunters play under the NRL rules because they participate in the QRL Intrust Super Cup.

(PNGRFL picture)