New Partnership Aims To Uncover Talent In PNG, Vanuatu

The Barras, who qualified for last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, are currently taking part in this month's Top End T20 tournament where veteran batter Tony Ura last night whacked a 27-ball 50.

Former Perth Scorchers seamer and Lewas head coach, Kath Hempenstall, said there was certainly some untapped cricketing talent within PNG.

"However, as a developing cricket nation, providing regular opportunities for our players to compete at an international level can be a challenge," she said.

"The partnership … will allow our players to participate in the same competitions and high-performance programs that their Australian cricketing idols have come through.

"It is in line with our ambition of representing PNG at all upcoming ICC World Cups."

Australia's national men's and women's indigenous cricket teams will also tour Vanuatu to play Vanuatu's national sides and undertake community engagement activities as part of the program.

Vanuatu Cricket Association President Mark Stafford said it was their priority to increase female participation and hopes the indigenous women's tour will help "encourage more of our young girls to start playing our game".

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said the partnership aligned with a key priority of the organisation's new five-year strategy released on Monday to support the growth of cricket globally.

"This program will enable us to start in our own region by strengthening relationships with both PNG and Vanuatu," he said.

"We are very excited to be part of PacificAus Sports and play a role in the development of cricket in PNG and Vanuatu, from the elite level through to community participation.

"We also look forward to delivering benefits off the field, including gender equality outcomes throughout the sport."

Top End T20

CA XI squad: Jason Sangha (c) (NSW), Sam Fanning (WA), Toby Gray (ACT), Caelan Maladay (NSW), Brad Hope (Tasmania), Josh Kann (Queensland), Dhruv Kant (NSW), Blake Macdonald (ACT), Mitch Owen (Tasmania), Sam Rahaley (SA), Corey Rocchiccioli (WA), Raveesh Srivastava (NSW)

NT Strike squad: Matthew Hammond (c), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Antum Naqvi, Dylan Brasher, Dean Fry, Tom Andrews (vc), Corey Kelly, Michael Kudra, Alex Bleakley, Hamish Martin, Tom Menzies, Ben Ellis, D’Arcy Short

Melbourne Renegades Academy squad: Mackenzie Harvey (c), Will Sutherland (c), Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tom Jackson, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Campbell Kellaway, Jack Lalor, Fergus O’Neill, Jack Prestwidge, Tom Rogers, James Seymour, Kyle Williamson

Melbourne Stars Academy squad: Liam Blackford, Brody Couch, Xavier Crone, Damon Egan, Sam Elliott, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Jai Lemire, Jono Merlo, Tom O'Connell, Tom O'Donnell, Tom Rogers, Brodie Symons

PNG squad: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini (vc), Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Simon Atai, Kabua Vagi Morea, Chad Soper, Sema Kamea, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana

Fixture

Thursday, August 11: NT Strike v CA XI, DXC Arena #1, 6pm

Friday, August 12: CA XI v PNG, DXC Arena #1, 6pm

Saturday, August 13: Renegades v Stars, DXC Arena #1, 6pm

Sunday, August 14: NT Strike v Stars, Gardens Oval #1, 2.30pm

Monday, August 15: CA XI v Renegades, DXC Arena #1, 6pm

Tuesday, August 16: Stars v PNG, DXC Arena #1, 6pm

Wednesday, August 17: NT Strike v Renegades, DXC Arena #1, 6pm

Thursday, August 18: CA XI v Stars, DXC Arena #1, 6pm

Friday, August 19: NT Strike v PNG, DXC Arena #1, 6pm

Saturday, August 20: Renegades v PNG, DXC Arena #1, 6pm

Sunday, August 21: Final, Gardens Oval, 2.30pm