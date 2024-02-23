NEW NRL BID ACADEMY

Building on the success of a pilot program in Port Moresby last season, the Academy will identify and nurture the best 15, 17, and 19 year old male players, alongside the most talented females in the 18 age group.

The program will also expand its geographical reach, creating development centres in Lae, Mt Hagan, Goroka, Rabaul and Port Moresby. In total, over 700 players will become part of the program under the guidance of experienced Player Development Manager, Joe Grima.

This will make it larger than any current NRL Academy. The program will be crucial in developing the best up-and-coming talent in PNG and will build on the success that the Junior Kumuls are currently enjoying.

This was highlighted last September with a mighty performance against the Australian Schoolboys Junior Kangaroos, with the Kumuls nearly pulling off a major upset before the Australians scored with 90 seconds remaining to win by four points.

The Academy will also create a new level of professionalism off the field through the employment of 25 coaches, trainers and managers who will work under the leadership of Joe Grima to teach all players the skills, disciplines and techniques that will be required to play at the NRL level.

PNG NRL BID Chief Executive, Andrew Hill, saw the move as another major step towards creating a player pathway system that would prepare players for the NRL: “We have said from the early days of establishing the Bid that we would focus on getting the best systems in place in respect to pathways and coaching for our top junior players.”

“There is absolutely no doubt that there is an abundance of talent here in PNG. We saw that last season with the way our Junior Kumuls competed against their counterparts from Australia.” “That next generation now needs the best coaching and development opportunities to be able to harness their talent and prepare for the next level.

“We believe that the creation of this Academy, under the leadership of Joe Grima, will provide the best environment to allow that to happen.”

“It is a really exciting time to be involved in rugby league in PNG. In addition to the Academy, we have seen the great work that Tony Archer has already done with our competition structure and match officials.”

Grima says creating the most professional environment, on and off the field, will help shape the development of the game for years to come.

The NRL Bid appreciates and acknowledges the support of the Australian Government via the Team Up program.