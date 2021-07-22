New-Look NSL Upcoming

Acting PNGFA competition director, Roojse Suwae confirmed the launching of the new-look conference National Soccer League.

The conference will be played in two conferences in both Northern and Southern regions. Fourteen teams have confirmed participation with seven teams in the Northern Conference and seven teams in Southern Conference.

The teams in the Northern Conference include; Sepik FC from East Sepik Province making their return to men’s competition after sitting out for some year to join reigning champions Lae City FC, FC Morobe Wawens, Morobe United FC, Lae City Dwellers, Northern Youth FC and Tusbab Stallions FC of Madang.

The teams for the Southern Conference include the pride of New Guinea Island in the tough semi-professional football competition including Port Moresby-based West New Britain team, Tavur FC, Port Moresby Strikers, Hekari United FC, Gulf Komara FC, Star Mountain FC, Central Dabari FC and Southern Youth FC.

Ms Suwae said the launching will see team managers and the captains for all 14 clubs attend the event in Port Moresby.

“We ask all the captains and managers to bring their uniform to be used at the Captains’ Parade during the launching,” she said.

While football fans celebrate the start of National Soccer League this weekend, PNGFA General Secretary reminded everyone including the stakeholders that the competition will be run under strict restrictions, which must comply with the Niupela Pasin Protocol measures during the competition period.

It is a requirement that all PNGFA sanctioned competition at Member Association will not allow spectators within the vicinity of the playing ground and NSL is no exception.

PNGFA says there shall be NO spectators at any one time in any PNGFA’s sanctioned soccer event except the players, officials and management personnel who are allowed within the playing ground.

The PNGFA Secretariat is optimistic to see start on a smooth note and remind all players, officials and those stakeholders to remain viligant and compliant with the current restriction and measure and continue to prevent COVID-19 in our community.

PNGFA Secretariat will be closely monitoring our compliance and current situation.