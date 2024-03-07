New Hunters centre combo

Mendi Muruks bulky gun centre Clent Lama and Kimbe Cutters top centre of 2023 Elizah Rotinga have been named in the centres as part of Coach Paul Aiton’s final 17 man for round 1.

With another bumper footy season upon us again, only two sleeps to go before we see the new look SP PNG Hunters outfit kick start their 2024 Hostplus Cup campaign when they take on Wynnum Manly Seagulls 3pm Saturday, at the Santos National Football stadium.

Hunters Coach Paul Aiton has named four debutants in his first 17 ahead of Saturday’s Round One.

Tigers centre Robert Mathias has been shifted to the forward pack in number 12 while young Weiyah Koi makes his debut off the bench in jumper 17.

Aiton has expressed great confidence in the boys and the enthusiasm and energy that they will bring to the game come Saturday.

Kumul and Hunters prop Valentine Richard makes his return to the team after a stint with Capras and is primed to use his big game experience to lead from the front.

Meanwhile, Coach Aiton said from their two successful trial matches he expects the boys to take a lot of confidence and moment into Saturday’s blockbuster against a formidable Wynnum side.