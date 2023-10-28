New ENB Sports Development Authority board

This is the third board for the ENBSDA, after the last board’s term expired under the chairmanship of the late former senior statesman, Sir Rabbie Namaliu.

Nine of its 12 members were sworn in on Tuesday, October 24th in Kokopo by the provincial legal officer, Peter Waninara.

The board is chaired by businessman Paul Morgan. The rest of the board members are the four District Sports Council chairpersons, namely Patrick Kaupun for Pomio District, who is also the deputy board chairman, Eserom Toligur for Gazelle district, George Warvaula for Rabaul district and Kokopo district’s Kevin Babate.

Other board members include ENB Deputy Provincial Administrator for Socio – Economic Services, Peter Peniat, Acting Provincial Advisor for Community Development Division, Peter Tutuai, Acting CEO for the ENB Tourism Authority, Grace Burua, Provincial Youth and Sports rep, Pastor Nelson Ainui, Betty Burua as the Women’s Sports Rep, Bernard Manau being the School Sports rep and PNG Sports Foundation CEO, Albert Veratau.

Acting ENB Provincial Administrator Levi Mano said the new board will enable the ENBSDA to function properly.

“On behalf of the ENB provincial administration, I want to say thank you for making the decision to establish a new board,” he said.

Being a sports icon and product himself, ENB Governor Michael Marum said now that the new board is in place, programs can be aligned with other sectors to ensure sports facilities and programs are improved to better serve the people.

When acknowledging the Community Development Division’s Acting Advisor, Governor Marum also applauded the former board under the chairmanship of the late Sir Rabbie, for the developments that had taken place, in terms of purchasing land and setting up infrastructures.

“Back then, the old board ensured these developments took place, but after the PNG Games, there hasn’t been any changes as the existing facilities and land were not being utilised. So, when I took office, I saw the need to have a board that can drive sporting programs in the province,” Marum stated.

He said there were a lot of challenges such as funding constraints and land issues, but he is optimistic with this new board, under the leadership of chairman, Morgan.