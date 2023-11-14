New Caledonia eye top spot

The Pacific Games champions aim for another impressive performance at this year’s Pacific Games, seeking to repeat their first-place finish on the medal tally of the 2019 Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa.

“We expect our athletes to achieve success in this year’s event and continue our legacy from the past Pacific Games in Samoa, where we secured 182 medals and emerged victorious,” said Team New Caledonia Chef De Mission, Michel Quintin at a brief welcome ceremony at the Henderson airport in Honiara today.

The full contingent arrives on Wednesday, November 15th, via a chartered flight.