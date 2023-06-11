New Caledonia claims Title

The Football Club performed so well in all its round matches to clinch the title. Their crowning as the inaugural Women's OFC championship is a deserving reward for their strong performance.



The New Caledonia team had a strong outing and was dominant in their performance. They got it right from the start, and their round one victory proved the difference.

Their win against PNG’s Hekari United was a defining win. Not only that it put them in front but also, it showed how quality of a side they were as the embarked on the remaining games.

They showed it again in their third match against Labasa FC of Fiji. Although they were well contained by the Fijian team, they found a way to come out on top.

It was their desperation to win, that lift them the inaugural Women's OFC Title yesterday evening at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in front of the soccer faithfuls.

The New Caledonia's AS Academy will now go down in the history book of Women's OFC as the first ever champions. They won the title convincingly by winning all four round matches without a loss.

The team came into contention for the title midway through the competition after some convincing victories. The initial title favourite, Hekari United, showed the visiting teams that they are the best in the region, but their defeat to the eventual championship let them down.

The champion, New Caledonia walked away with the Cup title, but host Hekari United received the Fair Play team of the tournament. And the team's inspirational skipper claims the Golden Boot award as the team registered the highest number of goals in the championship with 17 goals.

As the two week-long event come to an end and New Caledonia walked away with the Cup title, the other participating teams will go back to the drawing board and tried their best to qualify for the next Women's OFC.

AS Academy Feminine will now represent the Oceania region in the FIFA World Club challenge later in the year.