New Britain Brothers Equalise

A match away from home and leading from the first whistle, it was a close encounter with Gurias who scored in the first five minutes through Dominic Anis.

Shortly after, Isaac Patrick scored the second try for the Gurias.

But Anthony Longa from the Cutters scored Cutters’ first try of the match, pocketing four (4) points.

Few more minutes into the game, Mark Alunga dived in with another successful try for the Gurias to bring the score to 14 points.

Soon after, forward lock Baddy Jack scored another try, adding 6 points to bring Gurias’ score to 20 points, with Cutters still behind with 4 points.

Jethro John then scored one more try for the Cutters to bring the score to 10 points.

Terence Waka then scored another try to bring the score for Cutters to 16, with Gurias at 20 at half time.

In the second half, Longa score his second try to put Cutters in the lead with 22 points.

Thanks to a granted penalty to the Gurias, Elipas Pidik equalised with a successful field goal to add two more points, just when they needed it.

Full time scores: Kimbe Cutters 22, Agmark Rabaul Gurias 22.

Meantime, the second match of the day saw the Mendi Muruks take on the PRK Gulf Isou, who collected the first 6 points to begin with.

The match got even tougher in the second half and the other way around, the Muruks proved to be the dominant side, despite a last try by Isou in the remaining seconds towards full time.

Mendi Muruks walked away victors, marching home with 34 points with Gulf Isou trailing with 22 points at full time.