Netball PNG confirms new board members

Incumbent Ulato Avei retained her seat as President of Netball PNG after a unanimous vote by the 10 affiliated associations (West New Britain, Madang, East Sepik, Lae, Abau, Rigo, Kairuku Hiri, Gulf, Motu Koita West and Port Moresby) present.

Dianna Kila, Roy Mulina and Lawrence Howard Lahari were given the mandate to serve as the three board directors.

The board will hold office for a three-year term (2023-2025).

Avei thanked the council members for their continued support and confidence in her to lead netball in the country for another term.

She added she was excited about working with the board directors alongside the council to further grow the code and achieve its goals.

Avei went on to acknowledge the continuous support by Gas Resources PNGLNG Plant Ltd.

“The 2022 year was the year for implementation and materialising some of the plans that were set in 2021 especially the programs under the Australian Sports Partnership Program, in partnership with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Netball Australia,” said Avei.

“The Performance Program was a significant highlight of 2022. We saw our Pepes attend two PacificAus Netball Series’ in Sydney (March) and Sunshine Coast (October) in Australia and the Oceania Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Fiji in July.

“Although the results on court were quite disappointing, the off-court results for the Program, were a different story.

“In May, as part of the Immersion Program, two of our Pepes, Shannaz Apelis and Goloa Ovoa were invited to training and camp with the Brisbane South Wildcats for a month.

“In September, as part of the Immersion Program, two of our junior representatives, Waisame Andrew and Alexandra Ligo, together with Assistant Coach Margaret Opina and U21 Head Coach, Oti Lasagavibau attended a short two-week high performance and education program.

“I am positive, that the more our girls attend more international games, we will continue to build confidence and in turn win more games. With the coaching staff we, I am confident that we will do better in future tournaments, especially the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands,” she stated.

Also endorsed at the AGM was the Life Membership recognition to the PNG Netball Federation awarded to Loi Vele, Pole Kassman and Emily Taule, plus the confirmation of the 2022 National Championships to be staged in Port Moresby in September this year.

The championships will be co-hosted by Port Moresby Netball and Motu Koita West Netball Association.