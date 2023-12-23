Netball kicks off festive season celebrations

The 1-day netball friendly competition comprises of village-based teams against Port Moresby residents.

Games committee member Vali Kila said the netball-friendly completions are hosted by the villagers who invited the city women.

“This game is a social game, we play for fun and not real competition,” she said.

Kila said the game is a one-day event, consisting of 19 teams from the villages and 16 teams from Moresby.

Another committee member Margaret Manu said the event brings both communities together through sport, a significant way to celebrate Christmas.

The game started with a cultural welcome ceremony initiative by the villages to welcome the players from Moresby, where garden food and pigs were exchanged with store food.