NCDSRL Calls For Corporate Support

Sadly since the inception of NCD Schools rugby league competition, corporate sponsorship has been hard to come by despite numerous appeals and requests for support in cash or kind.

Speaking at the end of the schools rugby league grand final last week, NCDSRL Coordinator Arnold Gende said with the massive number of the kids involved, sponsors can use the schools competition as a platform to invest in future Hunters and Kumuls while they get some value back by way of marketing their products and promote their company brand at the games.

Gende also extends the appeal to current leaders both in the government and the private sectors to see the value of investing in such a well-managed and run schools program. The program not only promotes rugby league skills but stresses on the importance of student’s academic performance and good discipline.

On behalf of the NCD Schools Rugby League management and all participating schools in NCD, Gende thanked Moresby Souths MP and Patron of NCD schools rugby league Justin Tkatchenko and his team for the continuous support in cash and kind.

Gende has again assured all stakeholders that despite of the lack of major sponsorship, the schools program will push on next year 2022.