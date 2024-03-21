NCD SCHOOLS RUGBY LEAGUE LAUNCHED

This reaffirmed the significant partnership between the NCD School Boys Rugby League and the NCD Governor’s Office through the National Capital District Commission.

The event marked the dawn of a new era for NCDSRL in elevating the standard of school rugby league in collaboration with the PNG Rugby League and other stakeholders.

The initiative came about during last year’s grand final of the NCDSRL at the Santos National Football Stadium when Governor Parkop was invited to officiate the kick-off of both the boys and girls U18 grand finals.

Governor Parkop though not present yesterday due to work commitments earnestly committed for NCDC to collaborate with the PNGRFL Community Rugby League program to align the NCDSRL and transform it into a genuine school rugby league competition.

NCDSRL President Arnold Gende has been the main driver behind keeping the school competition going over the past 7 years despite the lack of genuine corporate sponsorship. The president paid special tribute and thanked teachers and parents for volunteering their time to see the program through its challenges. He thanked and acknowledged the passion and vision of Governor Parkop for jumping on the bandwagon and taking the program to the next level.

Gende in his opening remarks said NCD Schools rugby league has come a long way and first and for most thanked the main brainchild of school boys rugby league back then in the late Ifiso Segeyaro who initiated this concept in 2013 and would have been very proud if he was still around today. Gende said the program was revived in 2017 and renamed inclusively as National Capital Schools Rugby League with girls included. The president said under NCDSRL they are now able to coordinate the games better after bringing all schools together from the three electorates of Moresby North East, Moresby North West and Moresby South. While they still have infrastructure challenges such as proper playing fields available for the boys and girls to enjoy, the partnership with NCDC and PNGRFL is a move in the right direction.

On behalf of PNGRFL, CEO Stanley Hondina reaffirmed PNGRFL’s commitment and support to oversee and make the NCDSRL competition prosper and set a platform that can be replicated to other parts of the country. Hondina again commended the NCD Governor’s office and the staff of NCDC for their tireless efforts in making sure this partnership becomes a reality. He extended his acknowledgement to NCDSRL President Arnold Gende and like-minded people especially teachers for all their hard work and commitment to keep the school's competition running over the past seven years.

Hondina said “It is the countless volunteers that turn up day in day out, week in week out and do the things that keep the games alive and we always appreciate them when they speak like this. So I thank all the volunteers. The school’s teachers, this is not your JD when you signed up to be a teacher.”

“The commitment that these people put in is phenomenal and we really appreciate that from the PNGRFL. We have a kid to Kumuls program or a kid to an Orchid. We call it the kid to Justin Olam or kid to Elsie Albert as a pathway.”

On behalf of Governor Parkop Executive Officer Dr.Newton Albert again reaffirmed the governor’s passion and vision to see the school's rugby league program align with the NCD Port Moresby Vipers Academy as the pathway for the young boys and girls to develop. Dr.Newton said with NCDC now taking over the NCD schools, it is also important to help improve the infrastructure so that this program can be rolled out successfully.

As Chairman of the NCDC Port Moresby Viper Board, Dr. Newton was excited to announce a new partnership they have signed with Super League Club Hull Kingston Rovers that will see the direct export of four development players from the Vipers Academy through the NCDSRL program. He said players with the right attitude, mindset and talent can be considered for this program which is fully funded in terms of education and other opportunities.

He said this year they will be sending two players from the NCDSRL program on scholarship which will be officially announced when the Hull Kingston Rover CEO and club representative arrive in Port Moresby in April for the formal launch of the pathway arrangement.

Meantime, the NCDSRL has kicked off its 2024 season with games now scheduled for three designated venues of Gerehu Secondary School ground, aTaurama Barracksks and Bomana.