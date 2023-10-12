NCD dart finals

The final darting takes place at the Sports Inn on Saturday 14th October, 2023.

Though starting late this season, K180 Falcons had to do it the tough way, making their way slowly through the season and when it mattered the most, breezed through the finals to secure the first grand final spot two weeks ago.

Littered with the next generation of darts superstars in the likes of former NCDDA elite male champion Kini Rava, and experienced players Ezra Rava, Emmanuel Keke, and Maron Boas, the team is captained by the NCDDA select side’s coach Samuel Edwards.

Massive underdogs, Rabiz Narduk are into their first-ever grand final after years of falling short and out to prove to everyone that they are not that bad. Led by captain Micah Kaneng and ably assisted by sharpshooters Lambert Kawas and Samuel Kusunan.

In division 1, the big dance gets underway at midday between the bitter rivals from Tubuserea Village going head to head in what will be an epic battle.

NCDC 2 has been the form team the whole year dropping only one game, ironically to team 2 of their grand final opponents. Boasting the PNG singles women’s champion Loa Joel together with the NCDCA elite male singles champion Junior Mase in their ranks.

NCDC 2 heads into the decider as overwhelming favourites.

However, Weigh Inn 1, though a very young team, has in their midst the youngest PNG male singles champion Junior Noel along with Rima Ari and Mavaru Biale out to stop the NCDC juggernaut.