NCD Corporate Dart challenge begins

The two-week preseason ended Wednesday evening at the Car Club with new teams showing their strength in preparation for the 2024 season start.

The NCD Corporate Dart Competition is exclusively open to company staff and spouses to participate. The objective of the competition is to foster friendship among workers and facilitate networking with other organizations.

Additionally, it provides a platform for organizations to showcase their products and services to participants and spectators.

The NCD Dart Comp 2023 was the inaugural NCDDA-Corporate Dart Competition, which kicked off with 20 teams, with Car Club as the competition host. A good outcome it was for last season.

Nambwan Savings & Loan Society was the champion of 2023 and runners up BPNG Arrows of Bank Of PNG. NSLS is not participating this year.

Season 2024 is set to roll with exciting darts showdown expected when season proper kicks off next week, with 26 corporate teams registered to play in the 17-week competition. Matches will be held every Wednesday and Friday at the Car Club.

The competition, initiated by the NCD Dart Association, is a fundraiser for its elite players to attend competitions and tournaments in the country and abroad.