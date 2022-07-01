NCD BSP School Kriket Blast

Participating schools in NCD, Tokarara and Ororo Primary School Schools battled out at the blast, leaving Ororo Primary school victors over Tokarara Primary, claiming wins in both the female and male divisions of the blasts.

BSP Corporate Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minnopu commended CPNG for its hard work, commitment and stability in driving the programme’s growth.

“The BSP School Kriket Blast is a fun and fast program for kids of all abilities to learn the skills of cricket and play the sport. The program driven by Cricket PNG is focusing on developing the participation of boys and girls in cricket whilst developing young talents for the sport. We encourage more schools to participate,” said Minnopu.

The BSP School Kricket blasts are actively participated in at all Cricket PNG Centres, respectively in NCD, Central, Oro, Milne Bay, Morobe, Madang, Western Highland Province, Eastern Highlands Province, Jiwaka, Southern Highlands, and West New Britain.

With over 50 schools nationwide and over thousands of students taking part, the program has reached over 200,000 participants from elementary and primary schools in PNG.