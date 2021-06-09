NCD Body Building Struggling

The NCD Body Building Association set up by National Body Building Representative and President Newman Rimboa says it’s been a difficult journey for the association since its establishment.

Rimboa said with the team looking forward to PNG Games and the Pacific Games, two of the major challenges faced are Financial Support and lacking of proper training.

He said, “Our Association needs financial backing and at a time like, when the world is in the midst of a global pandemic, trying to get or find support in cash or kind has been a major challenge.”

Rimboa said the members of the association are mainly made up of grassroots. Like many other sporting bodies, they need financial backing, especially from the government, and especially during this pandemic.

“The other thing we athletes are facing is access to proper training facilities. We have all been training at home, and only at times when funds permit we are able to access proper gyms and use proper equipment’s for training. We are appealing to business houses to come on board and support the grassroots sports man and women who are not only able to represent PNG in the region but also have the potential to represent PNG on the world stage,” he said.

Youngster Gideon Thomas who also showed interest in the sport of body building, says despite the many challenges faced by the association he is not ready to quit. Gideon who is an IT graduate from International Training Institute says he one day hopes to represent PNG at international events.

“I have always dreamt of representing PNG on the world stage and I will continue to train”. Currently the athletes are training at their respective homes in preparations for the upcoming national and international events,” said Gideon.