National women’s rugby league showdown set

Southern, Northern, Highlands and New Guinea Islands Confederates are scheduled to play seven matches, each in round robin format with the top two teams qualifying for the play-off in the grand final on September 3, and as curtain raiser to the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup grand final.

The National Women’ Championships is being run in conjunction with this year’s DigicelExxon Mobil Cup finals and will showcase the cream of female rugby league talents from across the four regions.

All the teams have arrived in Port Moresby and went through orientations, including presentations of team uniforms and merchandises before game time.

First game 1.30pm - Northern takes on Southern followed by Highlands against NGI at 3.20pm.

PNG National Rugby League Competitions manager and tournament director, Paul Joseph said this year’s women’s championships will use a new format run under PacificAus Sports program through the Australian Government and High Performance unit. Taking the women’s game to the next level.

“In the past the match was played for one weekend and this is unfair for the women, and with the game developed they get the opportunity, their coaches also get the opportunity to learn the new technologies being used by most of the developing nations. This format is used so that we can raise the level of playing for our girls,” said Joseph.

He said the Day Two of competition will be played as curtain raiser matche to the DigicelExxon Mobil preliminary between Lae Snax Tigers and Bintangor Goroka Lahanis on Sunday and televised live on TVWan Sports.